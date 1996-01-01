2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Dihybrid Cross
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Dihybrid Cross
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Gregor Mendel was able to develop his law of independent assortment through dihybrid cross-pollination experiments. According to this law, alleles separate during _____, creating gametes with one allele each for a single trait.
Gregor Mendel was able to develop his law of independent assortment through dihybrid cross-pollination experiments. According to this law, alleles separate during _____, creating gametes with one allele each for a single trait.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
meiosis
B
mitosis
C
fertilization
D
ovulation