2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Dihybrid Cross
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a fish, gold skin color (G) is dominant to black skin color (g) and split tail fin (S) is dominant to single tail fin (s). A breeder crosses a male fish having GgSs genotype with a female fish having ggSs genotype. Determine the expected phenotypic ratio of the progeny.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3:1
B
9:7
C
3:1:3:1
D
9:3:3:1