Cancer Mutations
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Xeroderma pigmentosum is a disorder in which an affected individual has a deficiency in their ability to repair the cells damaged by UV rays. This condition increases the risk of developing:
A
lung cancer
B
skin cancer
C
liver cancer
D
colon cancer