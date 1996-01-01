Li-Fraumeni syndrome (LFS) is a rare genetic condition that predisposes individuals to certain types of cancer. It is passed from one generation to the next in an autosomal dominant manner. Research has shown that in more than 70% of cases of LFS, there's a mutation in one particular gene which codes for a protein responsible for the transcription of 50 more genes. Damage to the DNA can cause either blocking of the cell cycle or initiate apoptosis by this gene. But if this gene is mutated the cells tend to become malignant. Which gene is this?