After crossing organisms with AABBCC and aabbcc genotypes, we obtain offspring from F1 progeny that are heterozygous for all traits (AaBbCc). We then cross the F1 trihybrid with another organism that is homozygous recessive for the three traits and obtain offspring that have the following genotypes (shorthand):



ABC: 420

abc: 389

AbC: 93

aBc: 82

ABc: 62

abC: 68

aBC:12

Abc: 7



Which of the following shorthand genotypes are considered double crossovers?