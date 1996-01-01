- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure: Videos & Practice Problems
We are aware that the total number of base pairs in mammalian diploid cells is 6.6 x 10⁹ and that a typical nucleosome contains 200 base pairs of DNA. Then, the number of nucleosomes in a mammalian cell is?
The type of chromatin that is not transcribed and is tightly packed is __________.
The nucleosomes in the ___________ structure fold and stack to form a helix containing 6 nucleosomes in each turn.
Which of the following assertions regarding the genetic materials of prokaryotes and eukaryotes is incorrect?
_______________ chromosomes are formed during the diplotene stage of prophase1 of meiosis cell division. They are a special type of chromosome found in the developing oocytes of most animals except mammals.
____________ are a site for the transcription of RNA present within the polytene chromosome containing concentrated RNA polymerase enzyme.
The DNA molecule is wrapped around an octameric core of _______ proteins to make a Nucleosome.