Lac Operon Practice Problems
A researcher is studying the regulation of the lac operon in E. coli and has created the following strains with different genotypes:
Strain 1: I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁺
Strain 2: I⁺ P⁻ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁺
Strain 3: I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁻ Y⁺
Strain 4: I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁻
The researcher wants to determine whether -galactosidase is produced in the presence and absence of the inducer for each genotype. The results of the experiment are shown in the table below:
Strain Inducer present Inducer absent
1 + -
2 - -
3 + +
4 - -
Which of the strain(s) is/are lac+?
Suppose a researcher is interested in studying gene expression in mice, C. elegans, and Drosophila. What reporter gene can be used that emits light when excited by a specific wavelength of light, allowing for the visualization and quantification of gene expression in live cells?
When the lac operon is expressed in a _____ manner in E. coli, it means that the genes encoding for the lacZ, lacY, and lacA enzymes are always being transcribed, regardless of the presence or absence of lactose.
Suppose a microbiologist has created three partial diploid strains of E. coli, each with different genotypes for the lac operon genes. The researcher wants to determine whether the synthesis of lacZ mRNA is constitutive or inducible in each strain and whether the strain is able to utilize lactose as a carbon source.
Strain 1: cap⁻ I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺/ cap⁺ I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺
Strain 2: cap⁺ I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺/ cap⁺ I⁺ P⁻ O⁺ Z⁺
Strain 3: cap⁺ I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁻/ cap⁺ I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺
Which of the above strain is inducible in the presence of lactose?
Suppose a researcher is studying the regulation of the lac operon in E. coli and performs a northern blot analysis. They isolate mRNA from two bacterial strains: one with a wild-type lac operon genotype (I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁺) and another with a deletion mutation in the lacI gene. The researcher hybridizes the mRNA with a probe specific to the lacZ gene. Suppose the researcher includes a sample from an E. coli strain with a deletion mutation in the lacZ gene in the northern blot analysis. How would this affect the results of the hybridization?
Suppose that you are performing a northern blot analysis to study the expression of the lac operon in E. coli strains, and you isolate mRNA from two bacterial strains: one with a wild-type lac operon genotype (I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁺) and another with a lac⁻ genotype (I⁺ P⁻ Oᶜ Z⁻ Y⁻). The probe used in the northern blot analysis hybridizes to a portion of the lacZ sequence.
What will result from the lacZ probe's hybridization for the mutant strain?
A researcher wants to identify the lac operon gene that is mutated in a lac mutant strain of E. coli that does not produce β-galactosidase. To do this, they perform a complementation assay by transforming the lac mutant strain with a plasmid with the genotype lacI- lacZ+ to create a partial diploid strain.
Which of the following statements accurately describes the expected results of this complementation assay?
Northern blot analysis is a laboratory technique used to study gene expression by analyzing the presence and quantity of specific RNA molecules in a sample. In the case of studying the lac operon, a northern blot analysis can be used to determine the level of transcription of the lacZ gene under different growth conditions.
What is the expected result of the northern blot analysis for the wild-type strain in a medium containing only lactose?
A researcher is studying the regulation of the lac operon in E. coli and performing a northern blot analysis. They isolate mRNA from two bacterial strains: one with a wild-type lac operon genotype and another with a deletion mutation in the lacZ gene. The researcher hybridizes the mRNA with a probe specific to the lacZ gene.
What is the expected result of the northern blot analysis for the wild-type strain in a medium containing only glucose?
Suppose the researcher includes a sample from an E. coli strain with a deletion mutation in the lacI gene in a northern blot analysis along with a sample from a wild-type strain. How would the expression pattern of lacZ mRNA differ in this strain compared to the wild-type strain?
The results of a northern blot analysis for the lac operon can be used to gain insights into the regulation of gene expression. If you identified through gel electrophoresis that more mRNA is present in samples grown in the presence of lactose compared to samples grown in the absence of lactose, what does this result imply?
Suppose you conduct a northern blot analysis using a probe specific to the lacY gene of lac⁻ bacteria with non-functional promoter and operator regions. What will you expect in the appearance of gel electrophoresis when you run an mRNA isolated after growth in a lactose-only medium?
If the two copies of the lacO regions are mutated in a partial diploid E. coli strain, which of the following statements is therefore true?
What happens to the transcription process of Lac operon genes when lactose is present in the growth medium but glucose is absent?
In what instance does the lac repressor protein bind to the operator site, and block the transcription of the operon genes?
When an E. coli strain is grown in a medium containing glucose and lactose, which carbon and energy source do they prefer?
Which of the following describes the effect of a mutation in the lacO region of E. coli on transcription?
A partial diploid is a bacterial cell that contains two copies of some genes.
How is a partial diploid created in E. coli?
The enzymes in the lac operon are grouped into three namely, lacZ, lacY, and lacA. Which of these enzymes is a permease which aids in the transfer of lactose into the cell?
In the lac operon, the mutation in which of the following sites prevents cAMP-CRP binding and also prevents high levels of expression of the lac operon?
An organism cannot express the lac operon when there is no lactose. Which of the following genes is responsible for this condition that produces a protein that blocks the promoter region of the lac operon?
In the lac operon, which of the following acts as an inducer, binds to the repressor, and reduces the repressor's affinity for the operator site; thereby facilitating transcription?
Lac operon is an operon that is involved in the regulation of lactose metabolism in several enteric bacteria including Escherichia coli. What happens if a mutation occurs in the lacA gene of the structural genes?
Lac operon is an inducible operon in which the presence of lactose induces the transcription of structural genes. Which of the following statements regarding the regulation of lac operon is true?
Besides mutation of lacA gene, what could be the other genotype if the lac operon genes are transcribed constitutively?
In a study of E. coli strains, a haploid strain is found to have inducibly transcribed lac operon genes, but is unable to grow on a lactose medium.
Besides mutation of lacZ gene, what could be the other genotype for this phenotype?
If a mutation occurs in the lacZ gene of this strain, such that the β-galactosidase enzyme can no longer be produced, how will this affect the growth of the strain on a lactose-only medium?
If a strain is lac+, it means that it can grow on a lactose-only medium. However, if the strain is lac-, it will not grow on a lactose-only medium. Identify which of the following cases makes the strain lac-.
A structural gene region with three genes and a multipart regulatory region make up the lac operon. Which of the following lists of the structural genes that encode the enzymes is incorrect?
The lac operon is responsible for the production of three polypeptides that permit E. coli to utilize the sugar lactose as a carbon source for growth and metabolic energy. The lac operon is transcriptionally silent when:
If the transacetylase gene (lacA) is absent in a particular strain, what will be its effect on the strain's capability to metabolize lactose?
What is the impact of the absence of the lactose permease gene (lacY) in a specific strain?
If a strain has the following lac operon genotype:
lacI⁻ lacZ⁺ lacY⁺ lacA⁺
Which of the following statements is therefore true?
Consider the following lac operon genotype:
lacI⁺ lacZ⁻ lacY⁺ lacA⁺
Which of the following statements is therefore true?
Provided the following genotypes, which of them can grow on a lactose-only medium?
In constitutive lac operon gene transcription, genes in the lac operon are transcribed:
In inducible lac operon gene transcription, how do inducers allow the transcription of the operon genes?
Lactose metabolism is accomplished by different enzymes that are produced by the different structural genes in the lac operon. The structural gene which codes for β-galactosidase is called:
If a cell has an F-factor copy of the lac operon that has the IS mutation and a genomic copy with the OC mutation, what would happen to this cell if lactose was present?
Two vital regulators control the lac operon, turning it on or off. While the catabolite activator protein (CAP) senses _____, the lac repressor, one of the regulators, senses _____.
LexA is a repressor enzyme that can repress the expression of SOS genes. SOS genes are responsible for coding DNA polymerases which are vital for DNA damage repair. If RecA is present, it binds to the DNA-bound LexA stimulating the LexA to cleave itself through proteolysis. What will be the effect of impaired LexA proteolysis in terms of antibiotic resistance among the bacteria?
Oc mutation refers to changes in the DNA sequence in the operator region. How does this mutation affect the activation of the lac operon?
One type of mutant of lacI is called a "super-suppressor". What is its role in repressing the lac operon?
Operons are specific regions of the DNA that consists of related genes. The following are the components of the operon except:
In the positive control of the lac operon, what is the role of an inducer such as lactose in "switching on" the lac operon?
The lac operon is a classic example of an inducible operon. Identify the region of the lac operon where the repressor binds.
Identify the correct statement about the regulation of the lac operon in bacteria.
What technique did Walter Gilbert and Benno Muller-Hill use to isolate the partially purified form of lac repressor?
The lac operon has genes that are involved in lactose metabolism. It is expressed only if molecules of lactose are detected. In this case, lac operon is considered as:
What is the effect of the inhibition of adenyl cyclase activity on the transcription of lac operon?