Mapping Overview Practice Problems
In two populations of birds, the first population has chromosomes with light bands alternating with dark bands, while the second population has chromosomes with only light bands. Which of the following statements is therefore true?
Suppose in Drosophila, the eye color and wing size genes are located on the same chromosome and separated by 25 map units. Allele B produces brown eyes and is dominant to b for blue eyes, and allele L produces large wings and is dominant to l for small wings.
A heterozygous individual with the genotype BL/bl produces gametes. Which of the following gives the frequency of parental genotype?
_________ show the relative locations of genetic markers on a chromosome and are based on how frequently the markers are inherited together.
Two genes are linked on the same chromosome if they are inherited together ________ of the time.
Recombination between _____ chromatids during mitosis only occurs around 1% as frequently as it does between _____ chromatids during _____.
The percentage of a single chromosomal crossover between two genes during meiosis is termed:
The prophase of the first meiotic division is a lengthy phase that is further subdivided into five sub-stages. Crossing over is one of the most important events in meiosis that occurs during the _____ stage.
Genetic linkage is the possibility of genes that are located close together on a chromosome being inherited together during meiosis of sexual reproduction. Linkage likely occurs if the recombination frequencies are:
Three genes (S, T, and Q) were linked on a chromosome. These genes have the following recombination frequencies:
S-T: 35%
S-Q: 39%
T-Q: 4%
Which of the following shows the correct sequence of these genes in the chromosome?
The idea of genetic linkage is the basis for a genetic map. This idea states that if there is a ______ distance between two linked genes on a chromosome, there is a ______ chance that those two genes will be inherited together.