- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Fundamentals of Genetics: Videos & Practice Problems
Fundamentals of Genetics Practice Problems
The physical appearance of a trait is termed _____, whereas _____ refers to the specific genetic makeup of an individual, including the combination of alleles that an individual carries for a particular gene.
_____ refers to an organism's genetic constitution. The _____, on the other hand, is the physical appearance that is both influenced by genetic makeup and environmental conditions.
Which of the following represents a DNA segment that codes for a particular protein or RNA molecule?
What is the equivalent amino acid sequence of the following DNA template strand?
3'...CACTTTACGATACTCCCA...5'
A gene is a sequence of _______ that determines the ________ sequence of a polypeptide.
The physical appearance of a trait is termed _____, whereas ________ refers to the precise combination of alleles resulting in a trait's phenotypic expression.
According to the chromosomal theory of inheritance, ________ are the vehicles of _________ that control all the heritable characteristics of an organism.