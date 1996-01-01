Hardy Weinberg Practice Problems
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that is caused by a recessive allele (f). Homozygous dominant individuals (FF) do not have cystic fibrosis, but homozygous recessive individuals (ff) do have the disease. Heterozygotes (Ff) are carriers of the disease and generally do not have symptoms, although some may have mild symptoms. If 9% of the population is born with cystic fibrosis, what percentage of the population are carriers of the disease?
The widow's peak hairline is dominant over the straight hairline. In a population of 1000 individuals, 700 have a widow's peak hairline. Determine the frequency of heterozygous genotype.
The combinations of all the alleles in a reproducing population or species at a particular time is:
In a population the percentage of the homozygous recessive genotype is 9%. Determine the percentage of heterozygotes.
In a population the percentage of the homozygous recessive genotype is 9%. Determine the percentage of homozygous dominant genotype.
In a population the percentage of the homozygous recessive genotype is 9%. Determine the frequency of the dominant allele.
In a population the percentage of the homozygous recessive genotype (aa) is 16%. Determine the frequency of the allele 'a'.
In a population of beetles, the blue allele (B) dominates over the black allele (b). If the frequency of the black allele is 40%, what is the frequency of the BB genotype if Hardy-Weinberg conditions are applied?
Suppose in a population of spiders, the black allele (A) is dominant over the gray (a) allele. If the frequency of the black allele is 70%, what is the frequency of the Aa genotype assuming that the population is under Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
In an experiment, a total of 150 pea plants with B1B1, B1B2, and B2B2 genotypes were planted. The survival was given as follows:
B1B1: 110
B1B2: 20
B2B2: 12
What is the relative fitness of pea plants with the B1B2 genotype?
In a given population, cystic fibrosis, an autosomal recessive genetic disorder affects 250 in 1000 individuals. Let's assume that unaffected individuals do not carry the mutant allele. If 250 individuals get affected by the disorder, and 500 are carriers, what are the allele frequencies of this population (p and q)?
Assume that sickle cell anemia, a recessive condition (ss), affects about 10 in 1000 African-American babies in the United States. Estimate the frequency of the recessive allele, "s" in the population.
Within a population of butterflies, 36% of the individuals are white with a homozygous dominant genotype (AA). Calculate the frequencies of the aa and Aa genotypes.
In a population of butterflies, the spotted wing phenotype is determined by a recessive allele (s), while the solid wing phenotype is determined by the dominant allele (S). If 35% of the butterflies have the spotted wing phenotype, what are the allelic frequencies of the S, and s alleles in the population?
Cystic fibrosis is a recessive genetic disease that is caused by mutations on both CFTR alleles. The frequency of the mutated allele in a population was found to be 0.01. What is the genotype frequency of the carriers?
The frequency of a dominant allele for a particular trait is 0.7, while that of a recessive allele is 0.2. Assuming Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium, determine the genotype frequency of the heterozygotes.
Straight whiskers are a dominant trait in rabbits, while curly whiskers are a recessive trait. In a small population of 200 rabbits, 8 of them have curly whiskers. Determine q2 for this population.
In a population of 1000 individuals, 350 are A1A1, 500 are A1A2 and 150 are A2A2. Determine the frequencies of alleles A1 and A2.
Cystic Fibrosis occurs at a rate of 1 in 10,000 in an isolated population. Assuming the Hardy-Weinberg principle, calculate the frequency of the recessive allele.
In the Hardy-Weinberg equation, p2 + 2pq + q2 = 1, what do the variables p, and q represent when calculating allele frequencies in a population?
Calculate the frequency of heterozygotes (Aa) in a random mating population at equilibrium if the frequency of dominant allele A is 0.3 and the frequency of a recessive allele is 0.7.
Consider the following genotypes with their corresponding number and relative fitness:
Genotype Number Relative fitness
A1A1 430 1.00
A1A2 520 0.80
A2A2 180 0.35
Suppose there is an original population of 1000 individuals, how many remained after natural selection?
In a population of wolves, the individuals not having the favored trait reproduce 75% as well as those with the favored trait. What is the value of the selection coefficient?
Differential reproductive fitness is one of the key features of natural selection. Which of the following states its consequence?
In a specific population, the genotype frequency is as follows:
DD = 0.49
Dd = 0.41
dd = 0.10
What is the frequency of allele "D"?
In a population of fish, genotypes AA, Aa, and aa have relative fitness values of 0.72, 0.36, and 1.00, respectively. Based on this information, which genotype has the greatest reproductive success?
If in a population, the "b" allele has a frequency of 0.4 and the "B" allele has a frequency of 0.6, what is the frequency of the heterozygous genotype considering that Hardy-Weinberg conditions are applied?
In a population of cats, a dominant allele, F, and a recessive allele, f determine the gene for fur color. If the frequency of the homozygous recessive individuals (ff) in the population is 0.16, what is the frequency of the dominant allele?
A dominant allele (H) is the cause of the genetic condition known as Huntington's disease. A person who inherits one copy of the H allele will develop the disease later in life, typically between ages 30 and 50. If a population is in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium for the H allele and the frequency of unaffected individuals (hh) is 0.04, what is the frequency of carriers in the population?
Suppose in a population of mice, black (A) color is dominant over brown (a) color. If the percentage of homozygous recessive genotype is 25%, what is the "a" allele frequency assuming that the population is under Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
In a population of rabbits, the allele for black fur (B) is dominant over the allele for white fur (b). If 75% of the rabbits have the dominant allele (B), what is the frequency of heterozygous individuals?
A population of 5,000 individuals has five different alleles for a gene. After sorting the individuals by genotype, it is found that there are 2000 individuals with the first allele, 1000 with the second, 800 with the third, 700 with the fourth, and 500 with the fifth. What is the frequency of the fifth allele in the population?
In a population, the frequency of the ABO blood group alleles are as follows:
f (IA) = 0.40
f(IB) = 0.25
f (IO)= 0.35.
What is the genotypic frequency of individuals with the type "O" blood group in the above-mentioned population?
An autosomal recessive disease has a frequency of 10:1000 in the population. Assuming the Hardy-Weinberg principle, calculate the frequency of the dominant allele.
Albinism is an autosomal recessive trait that affects 1 in 4000 individuals. In a population that is in equilibrium, what is the frequency of carriers?
Brachydactyly is an autosomal dominant trait (producing small fingers and toes) found in 1/6000 people in the population at equilibrium. Which of the following options gives the correct estimate of the frequency of the dominant allele at the locus?
In a survey of 200 students, it was found that 40% preferred pizza, 30% preferred burgers, 20% preferred tacos, and the remaining 10% preferred hot dogs. If these preferences represent four alleles of a gene, which of the following options is true about the expected frequency of pizza in a sample population of 500, assuming H-W equilibrium for more than two alleles?
What is the frequency of the heterozygous genotype in a population where an autosomal recessive condition occurs at a frequency of 0.001 (1 in 1000)?
A population has an autosomal recessive condition with a frequency of 0.005. What is the expected proportion of homozygous wild-type individuals in the population?
A genetic study identified 200 people with a particular mutant allele in a group of 10,000 people. What proportion of the population has the mutant allele?
Albinism is an autosomal recessive trait characterized by the absence of skin pigmentation. If the population follows Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium and 4,000 out of 100,000 individuals are homozygous recessive, which of the following represents the expected frequency of homozygous dominant individuals in the population?
Which of the following principles provides a mathematical model that can be used to calculate the expected frequencies of different alleles in a population and to detect changes in allele frequencies due to mutation, migration, natural selection, or non-random mating?
In population genetics, consider a population of monecious diploids with two alleles of a single locus denoted A and a. The frequency of A is given as 0.25 and the frequency of a is 0.75. Find the percentage of the offspring that are homozygous for the dominant allele, homozygous for the recessive allele, and heterozygous respectively using the Hardy – Weinberg method.
The co-ancestry coefficient is the probability that one randomly selected allele from A and another randomly selected allele from B are identical by descent. The probability of typical co-ancestries between grandfather/granddaughter or grandmother/grandson is:
In a pea plant population of 100 plants, yellow pods are dominant to green pea pods which are caused by 2 alleles. If there are 36 green pod plants, what is the frequency of the heterozygous plants?
Consider a pea plant population of 100 plants, where the alleles for yellow-colored pods are dominant over green-colored pods. According to the observation, there are 49 green pod plants. Find the allele frequencies using the HW equation.
Determine the number of homozygous dominant individuals in a population of 8000, if the frequency of the recessive allele is 0.5.
If the frequency of the recessive allele in a population is 0.2, what is the expected frequency of heterozygous individuals in the population?
A population of rabbits has a frequency of 0.2 for the recessive allele for black fur. What is the expected frequency of homozygous dominant rabbits in the population?
In a population of 500 individuals, 64 are homozygous recessive for a particular trait. What is the frequency of the recessive allele in this population?
What is the frequency of the recessive allele in a particular population if the frequency of the dominant allele is 0.7?
In the absence of factors that are responsible for evolution, the allele and genotype frequencies in a population remain constant, by the Hardy-Weinberg law. Which of the following is the frequency of heterozygous individuals in the Hardy-Weinberg equation?