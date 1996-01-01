Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
- 6. Chromosomal Variation
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
- 8. DNA Replication
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis
- 10. Transcription
- 11. Translation
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
- 14. Genetic Control of Development
- 15. Genomes and Genomics
- 16. Transposable Elements
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools
- 19. Cancer Genetics
- 20. Quantitative Genetics
- 21. Population Genetics
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Sex Chromosome
