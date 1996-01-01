How do we know that double-stranded RNA molecules can control gene expression?
13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
How do we know that misregulation of mRNA stability and decay is a contributing factor in some cancers?541views
How do we know that alternative splicing enables one gene to encode different isoforms with different functions?548views
Describe and give an example (real or hypothetical) of each of the following:
Enhanceosome action438views
Describe and give an example (real or hypothetical) of each of the following:
Silencer sequence action432views
Describe and give an example (real or hypothetical) of each of the following:
Upstream activator sequence (UAS)451views
Describe and give an example (real or hypothetical) of each of the following:
RNA interference574views
Write a short essay describing how an mRNA may be regulated in three different ways by specific cis-elements and RBPs.552views
Answer these questions concerning promoters.
What is the meaning of the term alternative promoter? How does the use of alternative promoters affect transcription?477views
Answer these questions concerning promoters.
Eukaryotic promoters are more variable than bacterial promoters. Explain why.517views
Answer these questions concerning promoters.
What consensus sequences are detected in the mammalian β-globin gene promoter?522views
What features of eukaryotes provide additional opportunities for the regulation of gene expression compared to bacteria?807views
List three types of alternative splicing patterns and how they lead to the production of different protein isoforms.595views
Consider the CT/CGRP example of alternative splicing show. Which different types of alternative splicing patterns are represented?522views
Describe the roles of writers, readers, and erasers in eukaryotic gene regulation.456views