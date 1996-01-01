13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
Which two elements are commonly found in the core promoter region of eukaryotic genes?
Which process in eukaryotic gene regulation can produce different transcripts from the same gene?
Which of the following regulatory elements stimulate transcription in eukaryotic cells?
In the context of eukaryotic gene regulation, CpG islands are generally associated with which of the following gene states?
Which of the following functions are characteristic of general transcription factors in eukaryotes?
For eukaryotic protein-encoding genes, what is the core promoter?
Textbook Question
Describe and give an example (real or hypothetical) of each of the following:
Insulator sequence action
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a DNA binding motif?
- Multiple Choice
Drosophilia sex determination is controlled through which of the following mechanisms?
- Multiple Choice
Gene regulation in eukaryotes only occurs during the transcription stage of gene expression.
Textbook Question
Describe and give an example (real or hypothetical) of each of the following:
Dicer
Textbook Question
Devoting a few sentences to each, describe the following structures or complexes and their effects on eukaryotic gene expression:
RISC
Textbook Question
Devoting a few sentences to each, describe the following structures or complexes and their effects on eukaryotic gene expression:
Silencer
Textbook Question
Devoting a few sentences to each, describe the following structures or complexes and their effects on eukaryotic gene expression:
Enhancer
Textbook Question
Devoting a few sentences to each, describe the following structures or complexes and their effects on eukaryotic gene expression:
Promoter