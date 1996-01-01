Define the terms genotype and phenotype, and relate them to one another.
1. Introduction to Genetics
Fundamentals of Genetics
How is genetic information encoded in a DNA molecule?
Define each of the following terms:
Mutation
Define each of the following terms:
Genotype
Define each of the following terms:
Nucleic acid strand polarity
Define each of the following terms:
Complementary base pair
Define each of the following terms:
Phenotype
Define each of the following terms:
Antiparallel
Define each of the following terms:
Chromosome
Define each of the following terms:
Gene
Define each of the following terms:
DNA replication
Define each of the following terms:
Translation
Define each of the following terms:
Central dogma of biology
Define each of the following terms:
Allele
Define each of the following terms:
Transcription