Write out all of the following gametes that can be produced from individuals with the following genotypes.
a. AaBB
b. AaBb
c. AaBbCc
d. AaBbcc
Write out all of the following gametes that can be produced from individuals with the following genotypes.
a. AaBB
b. AaBb
c. AaBbCc
d. AaBbcc
Two organisms with the genotypes Aa bb Cc Dd Ee and Aa Bb Cc dd Ee were crossed. Use the branch method to determine the proportion of the following genotypes in the offspring. I. aa bb cc dd ee
Two organisms with the genotypes Aa bb Cc Dd Ee and Aa Bb Cc dd Ee were crossed. Use the branch method to determine the proportion of the following genotypes in the offspring. II. Aa bb Cc dd ee
Two organisms with the genotypes Aa bb Cc Dd Ee and Aa Bb Cc dd Ee were crossed. Use the branch method to determine the proportion of the following genotypes in the offspring. III. AA BB CC Dd ee
Compare and contrast the following terms:
Dihybrid cross and Trihybrid cross
For the cross Aabb × aaBb, what is the expected genotype ratio? What is the expected phenotype ratio?
Mendel crossed peas having round seeds and yellow cotyledons (seed leaves) with peas having wrinkled seeds and green cotyledons. All the F₁ plants had round seeds with yellow cotyledons. Diagram this cross through the F₂ generation, using both the Punnett square and forked-line, or branch diagram, methods.
Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.
If a dihybrid plant is self-fertilized,
(1) 9/16 of the progeny will have the same phenotype as the F₁ parent.
(2) 1/16 of the progeny will be true-breeding.
(3) 1/2 of the progeny will be heterozygous at one or both loci.
Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.
If a dihybrid cross is performed, the expected genotypic ratio is 9:3:3:1.
In Drosophila, gray body color is dominant to ebony body color, while long wings are dominant to vestigial wings. Assuming that the P₁ individuals are homozygous, work the following crosses through the F₂ generation, and determine the genotypic and phenotypic ratios for each generation.
gray, long x gray, vestigial.
In Drosophila, gray body color is dominant to ebony body color, while long wings are dominant to vestigial wings. Assuming that the P₁ individuals are homozygous, work the following crosses through the F₂ generation, and determine the genotypic and phenotypic ratios for each generation.
gray, vestigial x ebony, long
In Drosophila, gray body color is dominant to ebony body color, while long wings are dominant to vestigial wings. Assuming that the P₁ individuals are homozygous, work the following crosses through the F₂ generation, and determine the genotypic and phenotypic ratios for each generation.
gray, long x ebony, vestigial
How many different types of gametes can be formed by individuals of the following genotypes:
(a) AaBb
(b) AaBB
(c) AaBbCc
(d) AaBBcc
(e) AaBbcc
(f) AaBbCcDdEe
What are the gametes in each case?
In a study of black guinea pigs and white guinea pigs, 100 black animals were crossed with 100 white animals, and each cross was carried to an F₂ generation. In 94 of the crosses, all the F₁ offspring were black and an F₂ ratio of 3 black:1 white was obtained. In the other 6 cases, half of the F₁ animals were black and the other half were white. Why? Predict the results of crossing the black and white F₁ guinea pigs from the 6 exceptional cases.