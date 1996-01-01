An experienced goldfish breeder receives two unusual male goldfish. One is black rather than gold, and the other has a single tail fin rather than a split tail fin. The breeder crosses the black male to a female that is gold. All the F₁ are gold. She also crosses the single-finned male to a female with a split tail fin. All the F₁ have a split tail fin. She then crosses the black male to F₁ gold females and, separately, crosses the single-finned male to F₁ split-finned females. The results of the crosses are shown below.

Is black color dominant or recessive? Explain. Is single tail dominant or recessive? Explain.