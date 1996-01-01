2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Mendel's Experiments and Laws
- Multiple ChoiceIn the context of Mendel's experiments, which structure in a diagram of meiosis is referred to as a tetrad?23views
- Textbook Question
An experienced goldfish breeder receives two unusual male goldfish. One is black rather than gold, and the other has a single tail fin rather than a split tail fin. The breeder crosses the black male with a female that is gold. All the F₁ are gold. She also crosses the single-finned male to a female with a split tail fin. All the F₁ have a split tail fin. She then crosses the black male to F₁ gold females and, separately, crosses the single-finned male to F₁ split-finned females. The results of the crosses are shown below.
Black male x F₁ gold female:
Gold 32
Black 34
Single-finned male x F₁ split-finned female:
Split fin 41
Single fin 39
What do the results of these crosses suggest about the inheritance of color and tail fin shape in goldfish?470views
- Multiple ChoiceIn Mendel's classic pea plant experiments, which generation was allowed to self-pollinate to produce the F2 generation?18views
- Multiple ChoiceGregor Mendel's main contribution was to solve the puzzle of:12views
- Multiple ChoiceMendel formed a possible explanation for the outcomes he observed in pea plants. Mendel formed a:36views
- Multiple ChoiceIn Mendel's experiments with pea plants, what did he observe about the traits of the offspring in the F1 generation compared to the parental (P) generation?14views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich term describes the genetic makeup of an organism for a specific trait?17views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is an exception to the one gene–one enzyme hypothesis?23views
- Multiple ChoiceWhat is the term for the process by which two parents contribute genetic material to their offspring?31views
- Multiple ChoiceWhen Mendel crossed short (tt) pea plants with short (tt) pea plants, what was the genotype of all the offspring?32views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following best describes Mendel's Law of Segregation?20views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following Mendel's postulates states that alleles separate in the formation of gametes?1213views13rank
- Multiple Choice
Breeding two pure-lines of yellow-seeded flowers will always produce yellow-seeded offspring901views13rank1comments
- Multiple Choice
What is the official genetics term for the second generation of offspring?1001views13rank2comments
- Textbook Question
How was Mendel able to derive postulates concerning the behavior of 'unit factors' during gamete formation when he could not directly observe them?470views