2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is an example of a monohybrid cross?17views
- Multiple ChoiceIn Mendel's monohybrid cross, if both parents are homozygous recessive for height (genotype tt), what is the expected ratio of tall to short offspring?24views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich term describes a mating between two individuals that are heterozygous for two traits?27views
- Multiple ChoiceIn a monohybrid cross between two homozygous parents (one dominant and one recessive), what is the expected phenotype of the F1 offspring?27views
- Textbook Question
Black skin color is dominant to pink skin color in pigs. Two heterozygous black pigs are crossed.
What is the probability that their offspring will have pink skin?438views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich term best describes the mating of related individuals in which the sire and dam share at least one ancestor?26views
- Multiple Choice
A black and white rabbit were mated. All F1 offspring were black, and the F2 offspring is made up of approximately ¾ black and ¼ white rabbits.
• Draw out two Punnet squares detailing both matings.
• Supposed two white F2 offspring were mated. What would be the phenotype and genotype of the F3 offspring?1545views4rank
- Open Question
Green scales (G) in a particular species of fish is dominant over blue scales (g). The following crosses are carried out, producing the progeny shown. Write out all possible genotypes of the parents in each cross.437views10rank2comments
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following offspring ratios is expected from a Mendelian heterozygous cross examining one gene?819views4rank1comments
- Multiple Choice
Human albinism is a simple recessive trait. Determine the genotypes of the parents for each offspring combination
i. A wild-type male and albino female have 6 wild-type children1036views5rank
- Multiple Choice
Human albinism is a simple recessive trait. Determine the genotypes of the parents for each offspring combination
ii. A wild-type male and albino female have 8 children, 4 wild-type, and four albino1104views3rank
- Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the following terms:
Monohybrid cross and Test cross575views
- Textbook Question
For the cross BB×Bb, what is the expected genotype ratio? What is the expected phenotype ratio?996views
- Textbook Question
A plant may have green, white, or green-and-white (variegated) leaves on its branches, owing to a mutation in the chloroplast that prevents color from developing. Predict the results of the following crosses:
Ovule Source Pollen Source
(a) Green branch x White branch
(b) White branch x Green branch
(c) Variegated branch x Green branch
(d) Green branch x Variegated branch558views
- Textbook Question
In a type of parakeet known as a "budgie," feather color is controlled by two genes. A yellow pigment is synthesized under the control of a dominant allele Y. Budgies that are homozygous for the recessive y allele do not synthesize yellow pigment. At an independently assorting gene, the dominant allele B directs synthesis of a blue pigment. Recessive homozygotes with the bb genotype do not produce blue pigment. Budgies that produce both yellow and blue pigments have green feathers; those that produce only yellow pigment or only blue pigment have yellow or blue feathers, respectively; and budgies that produce neither pigment are white (albino).
c. What are the genotype(s) and phenotype(s) of the F₁ progeny of the cross described in part (b)?480views