Identify and describe the evolutionary forces that can cause allele frequencies to change from one generation to the next.
21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
Which term best describes an alternative form of a single gene that can be passed from generation to generation?
Which term describes the different forms of genes for a single trait that can contribute to changes in allelic frequency within a population?
In a population of iguanas, the frequency of allele A is initially 0.6 and allele a is 0.4. After a mutation event, 10% of allele A mutates to allele a. What are the new frequencies of allele A and allele a in the population?
Which of the following terms describes a change in allelic frequency due to random disappearance of genes in a small population?
A group of finches live on a small, isolate island. One day, a few finches travel to a distant island and start a new population of finches. This type of change in a population is called what?
Which of the following is an example of natural selection?
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Random mating and Inbreeding
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Founder effect and Genetic bottleneck
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Natural selection and Genetic drift
How do we know the age of the last common ancestor shared by two species?
How do we know when populations have diverged to the point that they form two different species?
How do we know whether the genetic structure of a population is static or dynamic?
How do geneticists detect the presence of genetic variation as different alleles in a population?
How do we know how much genetic variation is in a population?