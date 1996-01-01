Consider rare disorders in a population caused by an autosomal recessive mutation. From the frequencies of the disorder in the population given, calculate the percentage of heterozygous carriers:
0.000081
Consider rare disorders in a population caused by an autosomal recessive mutation. From the frequencies of the disorder in the population given, calculate the percentage of heterozygous carriers:
0.0064
In a population where only the total number of individuals with the dominant phenotype is known, how can you calculate the percentage of carriers and homozygous recessives?
The ability to taste the bitter compound phenylthiocarbamide (PTC) is an autosomal dominant trait. The inability to taste PTC is a recessive condition. In a sample of 500 people, 360 have the ability to taste PTC and 140 do not. Calculate the frequency of the recessive allele.
The ability to taste the bitter compound phenylthiocarbamide (PTC) is an autosomal dominant trait. The inability to taste PTC is a recessive condition. In a sample of 500 people, 360 have the ability to taste PTC and 140 do not. Calculate the frequency of the dominant allele.
The ability to taste the bitter compound phenylthiocarbamide (PTC) is an autosomal dominant trait. The inability to taste PTC is a recessive condition. In a sample of 500 people, 360 have the ability to taste PTC and 140 do not. Calculate the frequency of each genotype.
Consider a population in which the frequency of allele A is p = 0.7 and the frequency of allele a is q = 0.3 and where the alleles are codominant. What will be the allele frequencies after one generation if the following occurs?
wAA = 0.8, wAa = 1, waa = 0.8
Consider a population in which the frequency of allele A is p=0.7 and the frequency of allele a is q=0.3 and where the alleles are codominant. What will be the allele frequencies after one generation if the following occurs?
wAA=1, wAa=0.9, waa=0.8
The figure illustrates the effect of an ethanol-rich and an ethanol-free environment on the frequency of the Drosophila AdhF allele in four populations in a 50-generation laboratory experiment. Population 1 and population 2 were reared for 50 generations in a high-ethanol environment, while control 1 and control 2 populations were reared for 50 generations in a zero-ethanol environment. Describe the effect of each environment on the populations, and state any conclusions you can reach about the role of any of the evolutionary processes in producing these effects.
If the initial allele frequencies are p = 0.5 and q = 0.5 and allele a is a lethal recessive, what will be the frequencies after 1, 5, 10, 25, 100, and 1000 generations?
Assume that a recessive autosomal disorder occurs in 1 of 10,000 individuals (0.0001) in the general population and that in this population about 2 percent (0.02) of the individuals are carriers for the disorder. Estimate the probability of this disorder occurring in the offspring of a marriage between first cousins. Compare this probability to the population at large.
Describe how populations with substantial genetic differences can form. What is the role of natural selection?
Genetic Analysis 20.1 predicts the number of individuals expected to have the blood group genotypes MM, MN, and NN. Perform a chi-square analysis using the number of people observed and expected in each blood-type category, and state whether the sample is in H-W equilibrium.