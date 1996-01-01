11. Translation
The Genetic Code
An anticodon is the complement of the ______.
Which RNA nucleotide is complementary to adenine during transcription?
Each amino acid in a protein is specified by a series of three bases in mRNA called:
How many nucleotides compose a codon in the genetic code?
In the context of the genetic code, which base always base pairs with guanine?
An experiment by Khorana and his colleagues translated a synthetic mRNA containing repeats of the trinucelotide UUG.
How many reading frames are possible in this mRNA?
In an experiment to decipher the genetic code, a poly-AC mRNA (ACACACAC...) is synthesized. What pattern of amino acids would appear if this sequence were to be translated by a mechanism that reads the genetic code as
A quadruplet without overlaps?
Explain why it is not feasible to insert the entire human insulin gene into E. coli and anticipate the production of insulin.
A short RNA molecule was isolated that demonstrated a hyperchromic shift, indicating secondary structure. Its sequence was determined to be
5'-AGGCGCCGACUCUACU-3'
If the molecule were an internal part of a message, what amino acid sequence would result from it following translation?
Which of the following characteristics does NOT describe the triplet codon code?
Which of the following codons is a start codon?
Which of the following were used to discover the triplet code?
How were the experimentally derived triplet codon assignments verified in studies using bacteriophage MS2?
How were the specific sequences of triplet codes determined experimentally?
What experimental evidence provided the initial insights into the compositions of codons encoding specific amino acids?