Calculate the initial consumer surplus, which is the area of the triangle between the demand curve and the initial price line. Use the formula for the area of a triangle: \(\text{Consumer Surplus} = \frac{1}{2} \times \text{Base} \times \text{Height}\), where the base is the equilibrium quantity (600) and the height is the difference between the maximum willingness to pay (around \$6,500) and the equilibrium price (\$2,900).