Economic growth is a crucial indicator that reflects an increase in real output per capita, signifying improvements in the average standard of living. This sustained rise in economic productivity over time is known as long-run economic growth. It leads to enhanced access to essential services such as healthcare, where more hospitals and affordable health plans become available. Additionally, economic growth contributes to better sanitation; for example, in the early 1900s, many households lacked running water or indoor plumbing, but today, these are standard amenities due to economic advancements.

Moreover, increased government revenue from a growing Gross Domestic Product (GDP) allows for greater investment in education, making it more accessible and affordable. Economic growth also enables individuals to spend more on leisure activities, reflecting a higher quality of life. When analyzing economic growth, real GDP per capita is a key metric because it adjusts for inflation and population changes, providing a clearer picture of economic progress on a per-person basis.

For instance, examining the real GDP per capita in the United States from 1947 to 2022 reveals a general upward trend, indicating long-run economic growth despite periodic fluctuations. This consistent growth underpins improvements in healthcare, sanitation, education, and leisure, demonstrating how economic expansion translates into tangible benefits for society. Understanding these dynamics helps in evaluating economic policies and their impact on living standards over time.