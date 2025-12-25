Purchasing power parity (PPP) is an economic concept that explains how exchange rates adjust to equalize the purchasing power of different currencies across countries. Essentially, PPP suggests that the exchange rate between two countries should allow a given amount of money to buy the same quantity of goods in both countries. For example, if the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Japanese yen is \$1 to 150 yen, and a loaf of bread costs \$1 in the US and 150 yen in Japan, then \$1 can buy one loaf of bread in either country. This situation reflects purchasing power parity because the exchange rate equalizes the price of bread across the two economies.

However, if the exchange rate changes, such as \$1 now equaling 300 yen, the purchasing power parity no longer holds. In this case, \$1 would still buy one loaf of bread in the US, but after converting to yen, it could buy two loaves in Japan. This discrepancy indicates that \$1 has different purchasing power in the two countries, violating PPP. Exchange rates tend to move toward restoring purchasing power parity over time due to supply and demand dynamics in currency markets.

Despite this tendency, perfect purchasing power parity is rarely achieved due to several factors. Many goods and services are not internationally traded, such as restaurant meals, which must be consumed locally. This limits the influence of exchange rates on their prices. Additionally, trade barriers like tariffs and import restrictions prevent prices from equalizing across countries by artificially altering costs. Differences in consumer preferences and product availability also cause price variations, as higher demand in one country can justify higher prices.

In summary, purchasing power parity provides a useful framework for understanding how exchange rates relate to price levels between countries. While exchange rates generally adjust to balance purchasing power, real-world frictions such as non-tradable goods, trade barriers, and varying preferences prevent exact parity. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for analyzing international trade and currency valuation.