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Multiple Choice
What are the three functions of money?
A
Medium of exchange, unit of account, store of value
B
Medium of exchange, unit of account, standard of deferred payment
C
Medium of exchange, store of value, standard of deferred payment
D
Unit of account, store of value, legal tender
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that money serves several key functions in an economy, which help facilitate trade and economic activity.
Step 2: Identify the first function: Money acts as a \(\textbf{medium of exchange}\), meaning it is widely accepted in exchange for goods and services, eliminating the inefficiencies of barter.
Step 3: Recognize the second function: Money serves as a \(\textbf{unit of account}\), providing a common measure for valuing goods and services, which helps compare prices and record debts.
Step 4: Note the third function: Money functions as a \(\textbf{store of value}\), allowing individuals to save purchasing power for future use without it losing value immediately.
Step 5: Understand that while money can also serve as a \(\textbf{standard of deferred payment}\), the three primary functions typically emphasized are medium of exchange, unit of account, and store of value.
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