Step 1: Understand the classification of goods in economics based on two key characteristics: excludability and rivalry. Excludability refers to whether people can be prevented from using the good, and rivalry refers to whether one person's use reduces availability for others.
Step 2: Identify the four main types of goods by combining these characteristics: Private goods (excludable and rival), Public goods (non-excludable and non-rival), Common resources (non-excludable but rival), and Club goods (excludable but non-rival).
Step 3: Recognize that Private goods are those that individuals can be excluded from using and where consumption by one person reduces availability for others, like food or clothing.
Step 4: Understand that Public goods are available to all without exclusion and one person's use does not reduce availability, such as national defense or public parks.
Step 5: Note that Common resources are rivalrous but not excludable, leading to potential overuse (e.g., fish in the ocean), while Club goods are excludable but non-rivalrous, like subscription services or private parks.
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Master Rivalry and Excludability with a bite sized video explanation from Brian Krogol