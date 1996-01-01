How did the gross national product (GNP) of the United States change between 1940 and 1944?
A
It decreased sharply because of the Great Depression.
B
It remained relatively stable with little change.
C
It declined due to reduced government spending.
D
It increased significantly due to wartime production.
1
Understand the historical context: Between 1940 and 1944, the United States was involved in World War II, which led to a significant increase in government spending and industrial production.
Recall the definition of Gross National Product (GNP): GNP measures the total market value of all final goods and services produced by a country's residents, including income from abroad, within a specific period.
Analyze the impact of wartime production: During World War II, the U.S. economy shifted towards producing military goods, which increased industrial output and employment, thereby raising the GNP.
Consider the effects of the Great Depression: The Great Depression occurred primarily in the 1930s, so by 1940-1944, the economy was recovering and expanding rather than contracting.
Conclude that the GNP increased significantly due to wartime production, reflecting the surge in economic activity driven by government spending and industrial mobilization.
