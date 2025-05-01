Step 3: Analyze each option in terms of its effect on aggregate demand and supply: - A decrease in aggregate demand lowers the price level, so it does not cause demand-pull inflation. - An increase in aggregate demand pushing output above potential GDP fits the demand-pull inflation scenario. - A decrease in money supply reduces spending and demand, lowering inflation pressure. - An increase in labor productivity shifts short-run aggregate supply right, which tends to lower prices, not raise them.