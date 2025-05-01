In macroeconomics, what is the key difference between inflation and deflation?
Inflation is a decrease in real GDP, while deflation is an increase in real GDP.
Inflation means the unemployment rate rises, while deflation means the unemployment rate falls.
Inflation occurs when the money supply falls, while deflation occurs when the money supply rises.
Inflation is a sustained rise in the overall price level, while deflation is a sustained fall in the overall price level.
Step 1: Understand the definitions of inflation and deflation in macroeconomics. Inflation refers to a sustained increase in the overall price level of goods and services in an economy over a period of time.
Step 2: Recognize that deflation is the opposite of inflation, meaning it is a sustained decrease in the overall price level of goods and services in an economy over time.
Step 3: Note that inflation and deflation are not directly about changes in real GDP or unemployment rates, although these variables can be influenced by inflationary or deflationary pressures.
Step 4: Understand that inflation is generally associated with an increase in the money supply, while deflation is often linked to a decrease in the money supply, but the key difference lies in the direction of the change in the overall price level.
Step 5: Summarize the key difference: Inflation is a sustained rise in the overall price level, whereas deflation is a sustained fall in the overall price level.
