Multiple Choice
Use the graph for funky-fresh rhymes above. If a shift in demand causes equilibrium price to increase from \$3,000 to \$5,000 per funky-fresh rhyme, what is the change to producer surplus?
1
comments
Decreases by \$595,000
Decreases by \$297,500
Increases by \$595,000
Increases by \$297,500
Master Willingness to Sell and Producer Surplus with a bite sized video explanation from BrianStart learning
Use the graph for funky-fresh rhymes above. If a shift in demand causes equilibrium price to increase from \$3,000 to \$5,000 per funky-fresh rhyme, what is the change to producer surplus?