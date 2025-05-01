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Multiple Choice
What are automatic stabilizers?
A
Deliberate fiscal measures enacted by the government in response to recessions or booms that require new legislation.
B
Monetary policy tools used by central banks that automatically adjust interest rates to stabilize inflation and output.
C
Long-term supply-side reforms aimed at increasing potential GDP, such as deregulation and permanent tax cuts.
D
Built-in government tax and spending rules that automatically change with the business cycle to dampen output fluctuations without new legislation (e.g., progressive taxes, unemployment insurance).
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that automatic stabilizers are fiscal mechanisms built into the government budget that respond automatically to changes in the economic cycle without the need for new legislation.
Recognize that these stabilizers work by increasing government spending or decreasing tax revenues during economic downturns, and doing the opposite during booms, thereby smoothing fluctuations in aggregate demand.
Identify common examples of automatic stabilizers, such as progressive income taxes, where tax payments rise with income, and unemployment insurance, which increases government spending when unemployment rises.
Note that automatic stabilizers differ from discretionary fiscal policy, which requires deliberate government action and new laws to change spending or taxes.
Summarize that automatic stabilizers help stabilize the economy by dampening the severity of recessions and overheating during booms through built-in tax and spending rules.
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