In what way was the economic prosperity that preceded the Great Depression largely considered superficial?
Much of the prosperity was based on excessive borrowing and speculation rather than sustainable growth.
International trade surpluses were the primary reason for the economic boom.
The prosperity was driven by rapid technological innovation that permanently increased productivity.
Government spending was the main source of economic growth during this period.
Step 1: Understand the context of the economic prosperity before the Great Depression, often referred to as the 'Roaring Twenties,' characterized by rapid economic growth and rising stock markets.
Step 2: Analyze the nature of this prosperity by examining key economic activities such as borrowing, investment, and speculation, rather than focusing solely on output or income growth.
Step 3: Recognize that much of the economic boom was fueled by excessive borrowing (credit expansion) and speculative investments, especially in the stock market, which created an unstable financial environment.
Step 4: Contrast this with sustainable economic growth, which is typically driven by real increases in productivity, technological innovation, and sound financial practices rather than debt-fueled speculation.
Step 5: Conclude that the superficiality of the prosperity lies in its dependence on fragile financial practices rather than solid economic fundamentals, making the economy vulnerable to collapse.
