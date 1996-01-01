When there is inflation in the economy, which of the following would be a smart decision?
A
Invest in assets that tend to appreciate in value, such as real estate or stocks.
B
Increase fixed-income investments like long-term bonds.
C
Delay purchases of goods and services expecting prices to fall.
D
Hold large amounts of cash for long periods.
1
Step 1: Understand the impact of inflation on purchasing power. Inflation causes the general price level to rise, which means money loses value over time.
Step 2: Analyze how different types of investments respond to inflation. For example, fixed-income investments like long-term bonds pay a fixed amount, so their real value decreases when inflation rises.
Step 3: Consider assets that tend to appreciate or keep pace with inflation, such as real estate or stocks, which often increase in value as prices rise.
Step 4: Evaluate the strategy of delaying purchases. Since inflation means prices are generally rising, delaying purchases expecting prices to fall is usually not beneficial.
Step 5: Assess the value of holding cash during inflation. Holding large amounts of cash leads to a loss of purchasing power, so it is generally not a smart decision during inflation.
