In a socialist economic system, which of the following best describes the ownership of resources?
A
Resources are primarily owned and controlled by the government.
B
Resources are distributed randomly among the population.
C
Resources are owned collectively by foreign investors.
D
Resources are privately owned by individuals and firms.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key characteristic of a socialist economic system, which centers on how resources and means of production are owned and controlled.
Recall that in socialism, the government typically plays a central role in owning and managing resources to ensure equitable distribution and prevent private monopolies.
Contrast this with other systems: in capitalism, resources are privately owned by individuals and firms; in some mixed or other systems, resources might be owned collectively or by foreign investors, but this is not typical of socialism.
Recognize that random distribution of resources does not align with any structured economic system, especially socialism, which aims for planned and equitable allocation.
Conclude that the best description of resource ownership in a socialist system is that resources are primarily owned and controlled by the government.
