Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
What is the Consumer Price Index?
A
A measure of the total quantity of goods and services produced in an economy over a period (a measure of real GDP).
B
A measure of the growth rate of the money supply (such as M1 or M2) used to control inflation.
C
An index measuring the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a fixed market basket of goods and services.
D
An index that tracks the average prices received by producers for goods at the wholesale level (the Producer Price Index).
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is an economic indicator used to measure inflation from the perspective of consumers.
Step 2: Recognize that CPI tracks the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a fixed basket of goods and services, which represents typical consumption patterns.
Step 3: Note that the CPI is calculated by selecting a base year and assigning it an index value, usually 100, then comparing the cost of the fixed basket in other years to this base year.
Step 4: The formula for CPI in year t is given by: \[\text{CPI}_t = \left( \frac{\text{Cost of basket in year } t}{\text{Cost of basket in base year}} \right) \times 100\]
Step 5: Understand that the CPI helps measure the inflation rate by showing how much prices have increased or decreased relative to the base year, reflecting changes in the cost of living for consumers.
Watch next
Master Calculating CPI and Inflation Rate with a bite sized video explanation from Brian Krogol