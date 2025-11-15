Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Macroeconomics2h 3m
- 2. Introductory Economic Models1h 7m
- 3. Supply and Demand3h 23m
- Introduction to Supply and Demand4m
- The Basics of Demand6m
- Individual Demand and Market Demand3m
- Shifting Demand38m
- The Basics of Supply2m
- Individual Supply and Market Supply6m
- Shifting Supply28m
- Overview of Supply and Demand Shifts8m
- Supply and Demand Together: Equilibrium, Shortage, and Surplus8m
- Supply and Demand Together: One-sided Shifts20m
- Supply and Demand Together: Both Shift34m
- Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis40m
- 4. Elasticity2h 25m
- Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand18m
- Elasticity and the Midpoint Method20m
- Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph11m
- Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand6m
- Total Revenue Test13m
- Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve14m
- Income Elasticity of Demand23m
- Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand11m
- Price Elasticity of Supply12m
- Price Elasticity of Supply on a Graph3m
- Elasticity Summary9m
- 5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors3h 19m
- WIllingness to Pay and Consumer Surplus22m
- Willingness to Sell and Producer Surplus16m
- Economic Surplus and Efficiency18m
- Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium28m
- Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets38m
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Points20m
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Areas54m
- 6. Introduction to Taxes1h 29m
- 7. Externalities54m
- 8. The Types of Goods1h 8m
- 9. International Trade1h 16m
- 10. Introducing Economic Concepts49m
- Introducing Concepts - Business Cycle7m
- Introducing Concepts - Nominal GDP and Real GDP12m
- Introducing Concepts - Unemployment and Inflation3m
- Introducing Concepts - Economic Growth6m
- Introducing Concepts - Savings and Investment5m
- Introducing Concepts - Trade Deficit and Surplus6m
- Introducing Concepts - Monetary Policy and Fiscal Policy7m
- 11. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI)1h 37m
- Calculating GDP11m
- Detailed Explanation of GDP Components9m
- Value Added Method for Measuring GDP1m
- Nominal GDP and Real GDP22m
- Shortcomings of GDP8m
- Calculating GDP Using the Income Approach10m
- Other Measures of Total Production and Total Income5m
- Consumer Price Index (CPI)13m
- Using CPI to Adjust for Inflation7m
- Problems with the Consumer Price Index (CPI)6m
- 12. Unemployment and Inflation1h 15m
- Labor Force and Unemployment9m
- Types of Unemployment12m
- Labor Unions and Collective Bargaining6m
- Unemployment: Minimum Wage Laws and Efficiency Wages7m
- Nominal Interest, Real Interest, and the Fisher Equation10m
- Nominal Income and Real Income12m
- Who is Affected by Inflation?5m
- Demand-Pull and Cost-Push Inflation6m
- Costs of Inflation: Shoe-leather Costs and Menu Costs4m
- 13. Productivity and Economic Growth1h 17m
- 14. The Financial System1h 37m
- 15. Income and Consumption52m
- 16. Deriving the Aggregate Expenditures Model1h 14m
- 17. Aggregate Demand and Aggregate Supply Analysis1h 18m
- Aggregate Demand12m
- Deriving Aggregate Demand from the Aggregate Expenditure Model12m
- Shifting Aggregate Demand9m
- Long Run Aggregate Supply9m
- Short Run Aggregate Supply7m
- Shifting Short Run Aggregate Supply8m
- AD-AS Model: Equilibrium in the Short Run and Long Run5m
- AD-AS Model: Shifts in Aggregate Demand14m
- 18. The Monetary System1h 1m
- The Functions of Money; The Kinds of Money8m
- Defining the Money Supply: M1 and M24m
- Required Reserves and the Deposit Multiplier8m
- Introduction to the Federal Reserve8m
- The Federal Reserve and the Money Supply11m
- History of the US Banking System9m
- The Financial Crisis of 2007-2009 (The Great Recession)10m
- 19. Monetary Policy1h 32m
- 20. Fiscal Policy52m
- 21. Revisiting Inflation, Unemployment, and Policy46m
- 22. Balance of Payments30m
- 23. Exchange Rates1h 16m
- Exchange Rates: Introduction14m
- Exchange Rates: Nominal and Real13m
- Exchange Rates: Equilibrium6m
- Exchange Rates: Shifts in Supply and Demand11m
- Exchange Rates and Net Exports6m
- Exchange Rates: Fixed, Flexible, and Managed Float5m
- Exchange Rates: Purchasing Power Parity7m
- The Gold Standard4m
- The Bretton Woods System6m
- 24. Macroeconomic Schools of Thought40m
- 25. Dynamic AD/AS Model35m
- 26. Special Topics11m
3. Supply and Demand
Shifting Supply
Technology
Tyler Damm
Video duration:44s
