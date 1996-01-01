Which discipline studies the economy as a whole or its basic subdivisions or aggregates?
A
Accounting
B
Finance
C
Microeconomics
D
Macroeconomics
1
Understand the scope of each discipline: Accounting focuses on recording and reporting financial transactions, Finance deals with managing money and investments, and Microeconomics studies individual agents like households and firms.
Recognize that the question asks about the study of the economy as a whole or its basic subdivisions or aggregates, which involves looking at total output, employment, inflation, and overall economic growth.
Recall that Macroeconomics is the branch of economics that analyzes the economy-wide phenomena, including aggregate indicators and the interactions between major sectors.
Identify that the correct discipline for studying the economy as a whole is Macroeconomics, as it deals with aggregates rather than individual units.
Conclude that among the given options, Macroeconomics is the discipline that studies the economy as a whole or its basic subdivisions or aggregates.
