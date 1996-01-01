Which of the following statements most likely lies within the realm of macroeconomics?
A
A local bakery decides to lower the price of its bread.
B
A consumer chooses between buying a laptop or a tablet.
C
A firm analyzes the cost of producing an additional unit of output.
D
The unemployment rate in a country increased last year.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between microeconomics and macroeconomics. Microeconomics focuses on individual agents such as consumers, firms, and markets, while macroeconomics looks at the economy as a whole, including aggregate indicators like unemployment, inflation, and GDP.
Step 2: Analyze each statement to determine whether it deals with individual decision-making or aggregate economic phenomena. For example, a local bakery lowering prices is a microeconomic decision because it concerns one firm.
Step 3: Recognize that a consumer choosing between a laptop or a tablet is a microeconomic choice, as it involves individual consumer behavior.
Step 4: Note that a firm analyzing the cost of producing an additional unit (marginal cost) is a microeconomic concept related to production decisions within a single firm.
Step 5: Identify that the statement about the unemployment rate increasing in a country is a macroeconomic issue because it deals with an aggregate economic indicator affecting the entire economy.
