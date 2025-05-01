Step 3: Analyze each option in the problem: - Government transfer payments (like Social Security) are not included because they are transfers, not payments for goods or services. - A household’s purchase of a newly built home counts as investment because it is new residential construction. - A household’s purchase of a used car from another household is not included because it is a secondhand sale and does not represent new production. - The purchase of shares of stock is a financial transaction and does not represent production of goods or services, so it is excluded.