Real GDP per capita is not an adequate measure of which of the following?
A
The average level of production per person in the economy
B
The average market value of final goods and services produced per person, adjusted for inflation
C
The total value of market output produced within a country's borders in a given year
D
A country's overall standard of living or well-being
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what Real GDP per capita measures. It calculates the average market value of all final goods and services produced within a country in a given year, adjusted for inflation, divided by the population. This reflects the average production per person.
Step 2: Recognize that Real GDP per capita is a useful indicator of economic output and productivity on a per-person basis, but it does not capture non-economic factors that affect well-being.
Step 3: Identify the limitations of Real GDP per capita as a measure of overall standard of living or well-being. It does not account for income distribution, environmental quality, leisure time, health, education, or other social factors.
Step 4: Note that while Real GDP per capita shows economic activity, it cannot fully represent the quality of life or happiness of individuals in the country.
Step 5: Conclude that Real GDP per capita is not an adequate measure of a country's overall standard of living or well-being, even though it measures average production and economic output per person.
