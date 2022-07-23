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The economy of Clutchtopia can be summarized as seen on the PPF below. Consider the production mixes denoted alongside the graph. Mark the levels of production as Attainable (A) or Unattainable (U). If production is attainable, mark the level of production as Efficient (E) or Inefficient (I).
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