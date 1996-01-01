Which of the following would likely be studied by a macroeconomist rather than a microeconomist?
A
The market for smartphones in a specific city
B
The pricing strategy of a local coffee shop
C
The decision-making process of a single household
D
The causes of unemployment in the entire country
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the difference between microeconomics and macroeconomics. Microeconomics focuses on individual agents such as households, firms, and specific markets, while macroeconomics studies the economy as a whole, including aggregate indicators and broad economic phenomena.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine its scope. For example, the market for smartphones in a specific city, the pricing strategy of a local coffee shop, and the decision-making process of a single household all involve individual agents or specific markets, which are topics typically studied in microeconomics.
Step 3: Identify the option that deals with aggregate economic variables or broad economic issues. The causes of unemployment in the entire country involve the overall labor market and national economic conditions, which are central concerns of macroeconomics.
Step 4: Recognize that macroeconomists study variables such as unemployment rates, inflation, GDP, and national income, which reflect the performance and behavior of the economy as a whole.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the one related to the causes of unemployment in the entire country, as it fits the macroeconomic focus on aggregate economic phenomena.
