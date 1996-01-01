Which of the following is true when the economy is at full employment?
A
The actual unemployment rate equals the natural rate of unemployment.
B
Inflation is always zero.
C
There is zero unemployment in the economy.
D
All resources are being used inefficiently.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of full employment in macroeconomics: it refers to the level of employment where all available labor resources are being used efficiently, but it does not mean zero unemployment.
Recall that the natural rate of unemployment includes frictional and structural unemployment, which always exist even in a healthy economy.
Recognize that at full employment, the actual unemployment rate equals the natural rate of unemployment, meaning the economy is operating at its sustainable capacity without cyclical unemployment.
Note that inflation is not necessarily zero at full employment; inflation can be positive, negative, or stable depending on other economic factors.
Understand that full employment implies efficient use of resources, so the statement that all resources are used inefficiently is incorrect.
