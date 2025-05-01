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Multiple Choice
- How do you calculate opportunity cost using a PPF?
A
By using the slope of the PPF: the amount of the other good sacrificed per additional unit of the chosen good (ΔOther/ΔChosen).
B
By calculating the area under the PPF between two production points.
C
By subtracting the two maximum outputs on each axis (difference between intercepts).
D
By using the inverse slope: the amount of the chosen good sacrificed per additional unit of the other good (ΔChosen/ΔOther).
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Production Possibility Frontier (PPF) shows the maximum possible output combinations of two goods that an economy can produce given its resources and technology.
Recognize that the opportunity cost of producing more of one good is the amount of the other good that must be given up, which is represented by the slope of the PPF.
Calculate the slope of the PPF between two points by finding the change in the quantity of the other good (ΔOther) divided by the change in the quantity of the chosen good (ΔChosen), expressed as \(\frac{\Delta Other}{\Delta Chosen}\).
Interpret this slope as the opportunity cost: it tells you how many units of the other good you sacrifice to produce one additional unit of the chosen good.
Avoid using the inverse slope or area under the curve for opportunity cost, as these do not correctly represent the trade-off between the two goods on the PPF.
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