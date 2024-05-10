2. Introductory Economic Models
PPF - Increasing Marginal Opportunity Costs and Allocative Efficiency
Chuggy wants to earn a high grade in his microeconomics class, but also loves going to parties and binge drinking. The first graph illustrates Chuggy's PPF. The second graph denotes his MB curve from binge drinking. If Chuggy achieves allocative efficiency, how many hours does he spend binge drinking per week?
A
3 hours
B
4 hours
C
5 hours
D
6 hours
E
7 hours
