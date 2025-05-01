Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
What is a positive externality?
A
A benefit received by third parties not involved in the transaction, making social benefit exceed private benefit.
B
A situation in which private and social benefits are equal so there is no external effect.
C
A cost imposed on third parties not involved in the transaction, making social cost exceed private cost.
D
A benefit that accrues only to the producer or consumer directly involved in the transaction (a private benefit).
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of externalities in economics. Externalities occur when a transaction between two parties affects a third party who is not directly involved in the transaction.
Step 2: Differentiate between positive and negative externalities. A positive externality provides benefits to third parties, while a negative externality imposes costs on third parties.
Step 3: Recognize that a positive externality means the social benefit (total benefit to society) is greater than the private benefit (benefit to the individual consumer or producer). This happens because third parties receive additional benefits without paying for them.
Step 4: Recall the relationship between social benefit and private benefit in the presence of a positive externality, which can be expressed as:
\[ \text{Social Benefit} > \text{Private Benefit} \]
Step 5: Conclude that a positive externality is best described as a benefit received by third parties not involved in the transaction, making social benefit exceed private benefit.
Watch next
Master Externalities on the Graph with a bite sized video explanation from Brian Krogol