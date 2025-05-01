Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
What are the phases of the business cycle?
A
Expansion, Peak, Recession, Recovery
B
Expansion, Peak, Contraction (Recession), Trough
C
Boom, Expansion, Recession, Stabilization
D
Recovery, Peak, Decline, Bottom
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the business cycle represents the fluctuations in economic activity over time, typically measured by changes in real GDP and other macroeconomic indicators.
Step 2: Identify the main phases of the business cycle, which describe the economy's movement through periods of growth and decline.
Step 3: Recognize that the four standard phases are: Expansion (a period of increasing economic activity), Peak (the highest point of economic activity before a downturn), Contraction or Recession (a period of declining economic activity), and Trough (the lowest point before recovery begins).
Step 4: Compare the given options to these standard phases to determine which set correctly lists the phases of the business cycle.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct sequence is Expansion, Peak, Contraction (Recession), and Trough, as it accurately reflects the typical progression of the business cycle.
Watch next
Master Business Cycle Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian Krogol