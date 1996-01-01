Nominal gross domestic product measures the dollar value of:
A
all final goods and services produced within a country in current prices
B
all final goods and services produced within a country adjusted for inflation
C
all goods and services produced by citizens of a country regardless of location
D
all intermediate goods and services produced within a country in current prices
1
Understand the definition of nominal gross domestic product (GDP): it measures the total market value of all final goods and services produced within a country during a specific period, using current prices without adjusting for inflation.
Recall that 'final goods and services' means products that are purchased for final use and not for resale or further processing, which avoids double counting in GDP calculation.
Recognize that nominal GDP uses current prices, so it reflects both changes in quantities produced and changes in price levels (inflation or deflation).
Distinguish nominal GDP from real GDP, where real GDP is adjusted for inflation to reflect only changes in quantities produced.
Conclude that nominal GDP measures the dollar value of all final goods and services produced within a country in current prices.
