Typically, low inflation is a sign of which of the following economic conditions?
A
High levels of unemployment
B
Stable economic growth
C
Rapid increase in aggregate demand
D
Expansionary monetary policy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between inflation and economic conditions. Inflation measures the general increase in prices over time, and its rate can indicate different states of the economy.
Step 2: Recognize that low inflation typically suggests that prices are rising slowly, which often corresponds to a stable economic environment without excessive demand pressures.
Step 3: Analyze the options: High unemployment usually correlates with low inflation or deflation due to weak demand; rapid increase in aggregate demand tends to cause higher inflation; expansionary monetary policy often aims to increase inflation and stimulate growth.
Step 4: Connect low inflation with stable economic growth, as stable growth means the economy is expanding at a sustainable rate without overheating or causing high inflation.
Step 5: Conclude that low inflation is most consistent with stable economic growth, where price levels rise moderately and the economy avoids extremes like recession or boom.
