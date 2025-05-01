Multiple Choice
Suppose that an economy suddenly experiences actual inflation that is below the expected level of inflation. This will likely cause short-run movement:
Short Run Phillips Curve, E to D
Short Run Phillips Curve, E to C
Short Run Phillips Curve, A to B
Long Run Phillips Curve, E to D
Long Run Phillips Curve, E to C
Suppose that an economy has been experiencing actual inflation that is equal to expected inflation. This economy would most likely be operating at point: